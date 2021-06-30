Freicoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $329,796.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freicoin Coin Trading

