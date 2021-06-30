Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.