Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $799.80

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 799.80 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.47), with a volume of 1130911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806.40 ($10.54).

A number of research firms have commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,674.20.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

