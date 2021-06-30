Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

