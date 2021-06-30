Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 457.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Funko worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,217,606 shares of company stock worth $27,860,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

