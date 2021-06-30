FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

