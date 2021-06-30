FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

