FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

WNEB stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

