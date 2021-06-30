FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Decreased by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

