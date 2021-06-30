Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.48% of Gates Industrial worth $22,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 422,363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

