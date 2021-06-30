Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.