Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Genasys stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

