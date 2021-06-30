General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.36.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.