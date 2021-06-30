General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

