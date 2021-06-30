General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get General Mills alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.