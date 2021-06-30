General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 160,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

