General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

