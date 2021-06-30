General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $6,321,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,803,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,649,000 after buying an additional 104,505 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

