Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,442. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

