Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 371,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,156,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genprex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

