Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,386 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Steven Madden worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

