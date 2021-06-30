Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 35,431 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of GATX worth $51,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of GATX opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.65. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

