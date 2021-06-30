Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Equity Commonwealth worth $53,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.