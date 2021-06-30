Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.47 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $54,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

