Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.03 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

