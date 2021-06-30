Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 111,993 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $20,956,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 229,226 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.