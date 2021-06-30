Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035,897 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,156,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

