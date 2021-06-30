GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head to Head Analysis

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -37.77% 14.07% -6.78% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

38.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.94 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -16.22 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GeoPark beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

