Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,921. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

