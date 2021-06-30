Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 78,580 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $17.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,832,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

