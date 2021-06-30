Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 78,580 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $17.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
