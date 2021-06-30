GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) traded down 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00. 478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts.

