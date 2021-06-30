Glenn Tate Buys 2,600 Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Stock

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Glenn Tate acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,315.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,684.54.

CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

