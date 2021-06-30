Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 322 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.