Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

