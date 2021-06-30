Globeflex Capital L P Has $120,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,627,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 632,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 94.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 163.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

