Globeflex Capital L P Has $349,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 555,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,229,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 411,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

