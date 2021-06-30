Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $460,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $6,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.