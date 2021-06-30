Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:GSC opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.61. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

