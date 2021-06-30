Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:GSC opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.61. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

