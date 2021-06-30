Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,068.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

