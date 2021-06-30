Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMER traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.19. 1,869,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,837. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.25.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

