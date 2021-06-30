GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 163,571 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.