Goose Finance Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003932 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $13,367.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.