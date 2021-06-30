Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $127.50. 128,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

