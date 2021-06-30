Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 30th (OTCMKTS:GFORU)

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 30th. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS GFORU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.