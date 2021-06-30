GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $411.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

