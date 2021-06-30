GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.
NASDAQ:GP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $411.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
