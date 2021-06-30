Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gresham House in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:GHE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 929 ($12.14). 13,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,473. The company has a market cap of £305.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.11. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 884.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

