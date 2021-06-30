Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.