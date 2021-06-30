Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

