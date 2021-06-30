Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

