Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

