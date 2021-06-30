Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 30,235 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

